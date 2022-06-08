Sonia Gandhi seeks 3 weeks time to appear before ED in National Herald case: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Centre) with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Right).

Highlights Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid on June 2

The Congress president has been summoned by ED in National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi's son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 13

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president, who did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate(ED) today, has sought 3 weeks' time from the agency as she is still Covid positive.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate has given the Congress chief 3 weeks' time and is expected to issue a new summon soon.

Sonia Gandhi said that she can only move out of the house only on the advice of doctors' as she still has not tested negative.

Sonia, who was summoned by the ED in a case related to the National Herald newspaper, had tested Covid positive on June 2.

Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before the law enforcement agency on June 13 after he sought exemption on an earlier date.

The ED had summoned the Gandhis to join the investigation in a money laundering case relating to the National Herald newspaper and record their statements on June 8.

