Sonia Gandhi says Congress has 'nothing to learn' from BJP, RSS; slams Modi govt for damaging India's fabric

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has asserted that her party does not need to learn anything from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise to power, emphasising that India's fabric of democracy has suffered a "great damage" in the past 12 years.

However, Sonia said she remains optimistic that with time, India's system would return to proper governance.

In an interview with The Hindu ahead of the launch of her book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson also spoke her party's present condition and prospects, but claimed that the grand old party and the opposition bloc "have not had a level playing field" since the Modi government came to power.

"Over the last twelve years great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions. Even after this government goes, it will take time to restore our systems back to health and great effort from political parties," Sonia said.

"It's true that he comes from a very different ideological world," she said when asked about PM Modi. "But there are many ways that people succeed in politics within the Congress party, take for example Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. I don't think we have much to learn from the RSS."

Sonia reflects on 2004 PM decision

In the interview, Sonia was also if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would have changed its strategy had she accepted to become prime minister in 2004. To this, the Rajya Sabha member replied that this thought "never crossed" her mind.

"Our experience was by and large a very positive one. We worked as a team, and our roles were distinct, with him (Singh) leading the government and I leading the party," she said.

Sonia, 79, alleged that the entire election machinery, including the Election Commission of India (ECI), has been hijacked by the BJP. She alleged that the mainstream media is being controlled, but underlined that the Congress "is fighting and making progress" and it remains the only party to "withstand this onslaught".

"What is more, it has been amply proved in recent months that many elections have been stolen, and people are now more aware of it," she alleged. "The Congress is working with like-minded parties, and our prospects are improving day by day."

'Belonging: A Journey of Love', published by HarperCollins India, is a personal memoir, with politics providing the background or "a kind of framework". It begins with Sonia Gandhi's childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy and traces her journey to Cambridge, where in 1965 she met Rajiv Gandhi.

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