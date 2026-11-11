Sonia Gandhi's memoir makes factual errors on Anna Hazare movement, RSS history and Ahmed Patel's death

New Delhi:

Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi's much-anticipated memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which hit bookstores on Tuesday (November 10), has drawn attention for its personal accounts of the Nehru-Gandhi family and insights into her political journey. However, the book has also sparked questions over the accuracy of some of its historical references, with readers pointing out at least three apparent factual errors involving significant political and historical events.

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Factual errors in Sonia Gandhi's memoir

The discrepancies, found in different chapters, have prompted scrutiny of the accounts presented in the memoir. One of the apparent errors relates to the anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare, which emerged as a major challenge to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

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In Chapter 33, page 461, Sonia places the emergence of Hazare and the India Against Corruption movement in 2012. "In 2012, a well-known activist from Maharashtra, Baburao 'Anna' (Marathi for 'father' or 'elder brother') Hazare, emerged as the figurehead of a movement that titled itself 'India Against Corruption'," the memoir states.

The movement gained nationwide momentum in 2011, particularly after Hazare launched an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on April 5, demanding a stronger anti-corruption law through the proposed Jan Lokpal Bill. The campaign drew several prominent figures, including Arvind Kejriwal, Kiran Bedi and Baba Ramdev, although they had differing positions and demands.

Another discrepancy appears in Chapter 24, page 338, concerning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "The RSS, founded in 1921, dreamed of a 'Hindu nation' that would replace constitutional ideals of equality, pluralism, and secularism with second-class citizenship for Muslims, Christians, and other religious minorities in India," Sonia writes.

The organisation was founded on September 27, 1925, in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a physician by profession. Over the decades, it grew into one of India's most influential ideological and organisational movements.

Error in Ahmed Patel's death year

The third apparent error relates to veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who served as Sonia Gandhi's political secretary and was among her closest political aides.

In Chapter 29, page 401, she writes: "He came to wield considerable influence across the political spectrum but could be unforgiving towards those who crossed him. He remained my political secretary till, sadly, he fell victim to the COVID epidemic in 2022, leaving a vacuum in the party and an absence I felt personally".

Patel died on November 25, 2020, not in 2022, following multiple organ failure after suffering complications from Covid-19. He was treated at Medanta Hospital, where his condition worsened, and he was shifted to the intensive care unit. His body was subsequently taken to his ancestral village in Gujarat for burial.

The three apparent discrepancies have introduced an unexpected factual controversy surrounding the release of Sonia Gandhi's memoir.

(With IANS inputs)

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