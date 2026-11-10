Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's highly anticipated memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love", has officially hit bookstores across India on Tuesday. Published by Harper Collins India, the book is now available at major nationwide retailers including Higginbothams in Chennai, Bahrisons and Midland in Delhi, The White Crow and Title Waves in Mumbai, Mathrubhumi Books in Kerala, Blossoms and The Bookworm in Karnataka, as well as Crossword outlets across multiple states.

According to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, her upcoming memoir is not a political book but a personal one, and she asserted that she wanted to portray her family honestly, as people she knew and loved.

Launch ends uncertainty over the book's domestic publication

The launch has ended uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India.

The book covers major tragedies that impacted the Gandhi family, including the death of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

The memoir also delves into political events surrounding the Congress-led alliance's victory in the 2004 elections, when Sonia Gandhi declined to become prime minister and instead led the party and its alliance, which governed India for a decade.

Sonia Gandhi on writing the book

Writing in The Hindu ahead of the release of her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Gandhi said it is her account of the place she came to call home.

"For most of my life, I kept my inner world to myself. Even after grief pulled me into politics, I held on to whatever privacy I could, and writing openly about my life felt almost unthinkable. Only after stepping back from the daily churn of public life could I see my own story clearly," Gandhi said.

"When I did look back, one thread ran through all of it: love, and the loyalty that grows from it. It all began in England, where a 19-year-old woman from a small Italian town met a young Indian student. It carried me into a new country and a new family, into a deep bond with my mother-in-law, and through the years of raising our children," she wrote about how 'Belonging' came to be.

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