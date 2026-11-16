Sonia Gandhi reveals why she chose to write memoir: 'Unreal, hurtful things were said about my family'

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday revealed that the reason she decided to write her memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", was to address what she described as unreal and inaccurate accounts about her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her husband Rajiv Gandhi, children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the family.

Speaking at the formal launch of her memoir, Sonia Gandhi said several things written and said about her family were far removed from the truth, prompting her to put her own experiences on record.

Explaining the choice of the book's title, she said the word 'belonging' repeatedly came to her mind while reflecting on her journey in India.

Hurtful things were said about my family: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said she decided to write her memoir because of the numerous claims and stories about her family that she believes are far removed from reality. She said untrue and hurtful narratives have been circulated about her mother-in-law, husband, children and herself, prompting her to share her personal experiences and present her own account of the family. She added that similar stories and misinformation are often woven around people in politics and expressed hope that readers would be willing to listen to her side of the story. I was in awe and somewhat scared: Sonia Gandhi on meeting Indira Gandhi On meeting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi recalled feeling intimidated by her mother-in-law during her early years in the family, saying she initially struggled to address her. She said she was uncomfortable calling Indira Gandhi 'Maa' or 'Mummy', as she believed the word 'Maa' was reserved for her Italian mother. Recalling her initial hesitation, Sonia Gandhi said she would often look for ways to approach Indira Gandhi without having to address her directly. She described her mother-in-law as a formidable personality, adding that she was in awe of her and sometimes feared her temper, which reminded her of her own father. However, she said her relationship with Indira Gandhi gradually evolved as they got to know each other better. Sonia Gandhi added that Indira Gandhi underwent a noticeable change after the birth of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, becoming softer and more understanding, like many grandmothers.

'I felt like an outsider'

She recalled feeling like an outsider and constantly being watched, while making efforts to be accepted and find a sense of belonging in the country. She said the experience of acceptance could be particularly difficult for a woman coming from outside India.

Reacting to the response to her memoir, Sonia Gandhi said she was overwhelmed by the affection and interest shown by readers, adding that the response had far exceeded her expectations.

"I am actually overwhelmed by the affection and love of people. So many people, I really didn't expect this. I always thought people would be interested, but within a certain limit. This has been unexpected and overwhelming, and I am deeply touched by the love and affection people have shown through their comments and by buying the book," she said.

She also acknowledged the criticism surrounding the memoir, saying that while some comments were unpleasant, others were genuine and reflected what critics honestly thought.

"Some are sort of on the nasty side. Some are more genuine, and they say exactly what they think, what they should have said, what they shouldn't have said," she said, adding that criticism was necessary.

The memoir offers Sonia Gandhi's account of her personal journey, her experiences of adapting to life in India and her years as part of one of the country's most prominent political families.

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