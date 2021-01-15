'Lying either now or in 2019 manifesto': Agri minister slams Sonia, Rahul Gandhi over stand on farm laws

Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday slammed the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi for supporting the farmers' agitation and demand of repealing the new farm laws asking either they lied when the party (Congress) mentioned bringing the same reforms in the 2019 manifesto or are lying about the new reforms now by supporting farmers demands. The Union Minister was addressing the media after the 9th round of talks with the farmers union failed to end the deadlock.

Speaking to media, Narendra Singh Tomar said, "If it is mentioned in the manifesto, then Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should appear before the media and accept that they were either lying at that time or are lying now."

"Congress party laughs at the statements and actions of Rahul Gandhi, it mocks at him. I'd like to tell him that in their 2019 election manifesto, Congress had promised that they'll bring this reform. If he doesn't remember, he should read the manifesto again," Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi joined a protest march to show solidarity with the protesting farmers, and walked towards Raj Niwas which houses the residence and office of Delhi's Lt. Governor. Later, both went to Jantar Mantar and joined the ongoing protest of the Punjab MPs against the newly passed farm laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respect the farmers... the party is with farmers in support of them till these laws are withdrawn."

Slamming the BJP, the Congress leader said the government is working for businessmen and these laws are not in favour of the farmers. The Congress has been opposing these farm laws for long. They were passed in Parliament after the Congress MPs were suspended along with MPs from the TMC.

ALSO READ | Congress won't relent till farm laws are repealed: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Friday staged protests at all Raj Bhavans (Governor's House) across the country and demanded the withdrawal of the farm laws. In Delhi also a Congress march was taken out against the contentious farm laws.

The party has been demanding the repeal of the laws by the Centre, as demanded by the farmers' unions who have been on the streets near the borders of Delhi for more than 50 days.

The Congress workers assembled near the Chandgi Ram Akhara and marched towards LG House. They were, however, stopped midway by the police.

In Uttar Pradesh too, state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu and several Congress workers were detained on Friday as they attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan to observe 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas'.

Scuffles between Congress workers and the police were reported from other places as well as party workers attempted to reach the Raj Bhavans. Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh was infringing on their democratic right to hold a peaceful protest.

"The Congress will continue its fight against this kind of oppression," he said.

ALSO READ | Deadlock over farm laws continues, next round of meeting between govt and farmers on Jan 19

Latest India News