Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi join Bharat Jodo Yatra for few minutes in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi along with her son Rahul Gandhi.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra": Despite BJP's several appeals to follow the Coronavirus protocols, Congress has resumed its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in the wee hour of Saturday. During the yatra, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined in Delhi and walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance.

Notably, this was the second time when the former Congress president joined the yatra that began in September this year from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Karnataka.

Sonia Gandhi, wearing a face mask, walked with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes before the yatra reached the Ashram Chowk here for the morning halt.

The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

Traffic snarls were reported from parts of Delhi as the march made its way through the national capital. The yatra will halt near the Red Fort in the evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

