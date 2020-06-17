Image Source : ANI PM Modi should come forward & tell nation how China occupied Indian territory, asks Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and tell the truth about the situation in eastern Ladakh, where 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley late on Monday.

"Today when there's anger in the country regarding this incident then PM should come forward & tell the truth to the country that how did China occupy our land and why did our 20 soldiers lose their lives? What is the situtaion there today?" she asked.

Addressing the nation in a video message, Gandhi also sought to know Centre’s strategy to deal with the tensed situation on border with China.

"Are our soldiers/officers still missing? How many of our soldiers/officers are critically injured? What areas have been occupied by China? What is the policy of govt to deal with this? Congress stands with our Army, soldiers, their families and govt in this crisis," she added.

She further said the sacrifice of the 20 jawans has shaken the conscience of the nation. "I pay my tribute to all those brave soldiers from the core of my heart & pray to the Almighty to give their families the strength to face this pain."

Gandhi’s address came soon after Prime Minister’s first reaction to the India-China faceoff.

The PM said the sacrifice of the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty in Galwan Valley will not go in vain.

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain. India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated,” said the PM.

