Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to 'friend' Manmohan Singh: 'Epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility'

Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Dr Manmohan Singh

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief on Friday expressed profound grief over Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise. In a message, she said Dr Singh was her friend, philosopher, and guide. 'He left a void in the National life that can never be filled,' the ex-Congress chief said in her letter. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 92.

Sonia Gandhi's tribute to Manmohan Singh

"In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians," the CPP chief said in a statement.

"His advice, wise counsel and views were eagerly sought and deeply valued across the political spectrum in our country. Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature. Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every high office that he held. And he brought pride and honour to India," she added.

Condoling the death of Dr Singh, she called his demise a deeply personal loss, stating that, "the epitome of wisdom, nobility, and humility."

'Personal loss'

"For me, Dr Manmohan Singh's death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions. His commitment to social justice, secularism and democratic values was deep and unwavering. To spend any time with him, was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility," she said in the message.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April this year. He served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He is known to the architect of India's economic reforms.

'He leaves a void'

"He leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled. We in the Congress Party, and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India's progress and development are immeasurable," Sonia Gandhi said.

