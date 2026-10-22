'Story of love, duty, loss': Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut, shares first look of memoir

While India's politicians try their best to connect with the country's youth, especially the Gen Zs, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made her debut on popular photo-sharing platform Instagram and shared a post on her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

In her first post on the social media platform, the 79-year-old Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson shared a video clip receiving the copy of her book and introduced it to the readers.

"Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," the Rajya Sabha member said. "It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you."

A lot of controversy had erupted over her book that explores her life from childhood to her relationship with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the journey in Indian politics. The publishers, Penguin Random House India (PRHI), had initially requested some editorial changes in the book, with some Congress leaders alleging that Sonia Gandhi was asked to remove sections regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PRHI's clarification

As the row continued, PRHI issued a clarification and said it was "really keen" to publish the book, describing it as a "hard-won acquisition", but ultimately decided to step away due to a stalemate over a particular issue. It also declined facing external pressure and said the book's content is "confidential".

"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book," the PRHI's statement read.

The controversy only ended after HarperCollins India said it would publish the memoir on November 10.

"One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India’s journey," it said on X (previously Twitter).

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