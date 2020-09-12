Sonia Gandhi leaves for United States for medical check-up, son Rahul accompanies her

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi leave for United States for routine medical check-up of Congress interim president.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has left for the United States for a routine medical check-up, sources said on Saturday. Sonia Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they said. The sources said Gandhi left for abroad early on Saturday and would return in the last week of September.

She had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before departing for her medical check-up.

