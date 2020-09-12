Saturday, September 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sonia Gandhi leaves for United States for medical check-up, son Rahul accompanies her

Sonia Gandhi leaves for United States for medical check-up, son Rahul accompanies her

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has left for the United States for a routine medical check-up, sources said on Saturday. Sonia Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2020 21:44 IST
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi leave for United States for routine medical check-up of Congress interim president.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has left for the United States for a routine medical check-up, sources said on Saturday. Sonia Gandhi, 73, is expected to be away for around a fortnight and would miss more than half of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they said. The sources said Gandhi left for abroad early on Saturday and would return in the last week of September.

She had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before departing for her medical check-up.

ALSO READMajor Rejig in Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kharge dropped as AICC general secretaries, Surjewala top gainer

ALSO  READ | PM Modi on coronavirus: No carelessness till vaccine is found

 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X