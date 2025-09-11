Sonia Gandhi gets a breather from Delhi court over inclusion in voters' list before getting citizenship The plea was filed by one, Vikas Tripathi, who alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll in 1980, but she became an Indian citizen only in 1983.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi received a breather from a Delhi court on Thursday, which dismissed a plea alleging that her name was included in the voters' list three years before she acquired Indian citizenship.

"We have dismissed it," Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court said.

The plea was filed by one, Vikas Tripathi, who alleged that the former Congress president's name was included in the electoral roll in 1980, but she became an Indian citizen only in 1983. In his plea, which was filed under Section 175 (4) (power of magistrate to order investigation) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Tripathi claimed that Gandhi's name was deleted from the electoral roll in 1982 and was included again in 1983.

He said her name was included in the electoral roll in 1980 via some forged documents. Through his plea, Tripathi demanded that a first information report (FIR) must be registered against the Rajya Sabha MP.

"Her application [for Indian citizenship] is also of April 1983. How her name got included in the electoral roll in the New Delhi constituency in 1980, which was then deleted in 82 and re-entered in 1983," senior advocate Pavan Narang, appearing for Tripathi, said in the plea.

Notably, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had first alleged that Gandhi's name was added to the electoral roll before she became an Indian citizen. The allegation was made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

Later, party leader Amit Malviya shared a copy of an electoral roll from the New Delhi constituency in 1980 on 'X' (previously Twitter), backing the BJP's claim. "Sonia Gandhi’s tryst with India’s voters’ list is riddled with glaring violations of electoral law. This perhaps explains Rahul Gandhi’s fondness for regularising ineligible and illegal voters, and his opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)," Malviya had alleged.

"This entry was a clear violation of the law, which requires a person to be an Indian citizen to be registered as a voter. Following an outcry in 1982, her name was deleted from the list — only to reappear in 1983," he added.