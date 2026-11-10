'We fell in love with him': Sonia Gandhi reveals heartbreaking story of her first child's death in new memoir

In one of the most personal accounts in her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has opened up about the loss of her first child, a baby boy she gave birth to prematurely in January 1969. She recalls the brief happiness that followed his birth, the family's heartbreak after his death and the difficult decision to bury him at the Gandhi family's farmhouse in Mehrauli.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins, was released on Tuesday. Gandhi writes that the news of her pregnancy in September 1968 had brought immense happiness to the family. Even Indira Gandhi, known for her reserved demeanour, was overjoyed and embraced her daughter-in-law, saying, "One big baby having another baby!" However, the pregnancy ended in tragedy. Sonia Gandhi delivered a baby boy on January 18, 1969, around two months before her due date. Although the family was delighted, the newborn died barely a day later.

Sonia Gandhi recalls the birth of her first child

Gandhi writes that she heard her baby's first cry as he was placed in an incubator. Rajiv Gandhi later took her to see their son, whom she describes as a tiny, perfectly formed boy with thick black hair and long, slim fingers. "I heard the baby's first cry as he was placed in the incubator. Later Rajiv took me to see him, a tiny, perfectly formed boy, with thick, black hair and long, slim fingers. We gazed at him together, Rajiv's arm around my shoulder. We fell in love with him immediately," she writes.

The couple had been told that there were doubts about the baby's chances of survival. At around 6:30 am, they received the news that he had died. Gandhi recalls repeatedly asking why it had happened. She writes that both she and Rajiv were devastated and held each other as they cried. Rajiv, despite his "stiff upper lip" upbringing, also wept.

How Indira Gandhi reacted to the tragedy

Indira Gandhi was away when the family received the news. After learning about the baby's death, she cut short her trip and reached the hospital. Sonia Gandhi recalls that her mother-in-law embraced the couple, with her eyes red and swollen. Indira stayed with them for a long time and told them that she wanted to remain by their side but had to complete her scheduled tour engagements.

She left early the following morning, deeply saddened by the loss. Gandhi writes that Indira, too, had been looking forward to the arrival of the baby.

Why Sonia Gandhi did not want her baby to be immersed in a river

The family then faced the difficult question of the baby's last rites. In her memoir, Gandhi explains that, according to the Hindu tradition she was told about, a newborn could not be cremated and was instead released into a river. She writes that the family also considered the question of burial, but the available cemetery options were not suitable. The thought of immersing her baby in a river brought back a disturbing memory of seeing a dead man's body caught near the Okhla barrage, where scavenging dogs were trying to pull it out.

The memory left her unwilling to accept the idea of releasing her child into the river, despite its religious significance. "No matter what, I'm not going to allow our baby to be thrown into the river," she recalls saying. She writes that she could not bring herself to do something that felt so alien and heartless to her child.

Rajiv and Sanjay buried the baby at the Mehrauli farmhouse

The family eventually decided to bury the baby at Feroze Gandhi's farmhouse in Mehrauli. Rajiv returned to the hospital and told Sonia that he and his brother Sanjay had buried their son beneath a pink bougainvillaea bush that was in full bloom. In the memoir, she describes the spot as being on the left side, along the inner boundary wall of the farmhouse. For a long time, whenever the family visited the property, they would pause at the spot and place a flower there. Gandhi writes that the gesture did not take away their pain, but it was something they continued to do as they came to terms with the loss.

Sonia Gandhi writes about the emotional aftermath

Gandhi also recalls the months leading up to the premature delivery, describing her pregnancy as largely uneventful. Indira Gandhi would advise her on her diet, walks and exercises. She writes that she had no major discomfort, apart from missing Italian food and developing a craving for jamun, phalsa and Fanta. The loss, however, left a lasting emotional impact. Gandhi writes that she felt depressed, inadequate and guilty while trying to cope with the tragedy.

She also recalls being deeply hurt by an article published in a right-wing opposition newspaper, which carried the headline, "Indira Gandhi failed in her attempt to become the grandmother of a bastard child." Describing the words as deeply cruel, she writes that the comment added to her heartbreak and made her feel even more inadequate. With time, she says, the cloud of sorrow began to lift. In October 1969, she shared the news of another pregnancy with Rajiv. Although the couple were thrilled, they were also anxious after their earlier experience.

Sonia Gandhi gave birth to their son Rahul on June 19, 1970. In her memoir, the account of her first pregnancy and the loss of her baby offers a rare glimpse into a deeply personal chapter of her life, one that she says continued to shape her emotionally long after the tragedy.

(With inputs from PTI)

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