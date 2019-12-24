Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. People defeated BJP's attempts to divide society on religious lines: Sonia Gandhi on Jharkhand results

People defeated BJP's attempts to divide society on religious lines: Sonia Gandhi on Jharkhand results

Sonia Gandhi, the interim chief of the Congress, said that victory of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand election is of prime importance after BJP failed to retain power in the state, winning just 25 seats in the 81 member assembly.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2019 9:38 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi
Image Source : PTI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP following Jharkhand assembly election result saying people of the state have defeated BJP attempt to divide the society on caste and religious lines.

Sonia Gandhi, the interim chief of the Congress, said that victory of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand election is of prime importance after BJP failed to retain power in the state, winning just 25 seats in the 81 member assembly. 

The Congress interim chief also thanked people of Jharkhand for showing faith in JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

People of Jharkhand deserves a special gratitude for defeating BJP's divisive agenda adding their alliance (JMM-Congress-RJD) victory is of extreme importance.

The JMM-led alliance attained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READHemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand Chief Minister; to take oath on December 27

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena workers thrash Wadala resident, tonsure his head over Facebook post against Uddhav Thackeray

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News