People defeated BJP's attempts to divide society on religious lines: Sonia Gandhi on Jharkhand results

Image Source : PTI Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP following Jharkhand assembly election result saying people of the state have defeated BJP attempt to divide the society on caste and religious lines.

Sonia Gandhi, the interim chief of the Congress, said that victory of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand election is of prime importance after BJP failed to retain power in the state, winning just 25 seats in the 81 member assembly.

The Congress interim chief also thanked people of Jharkhand for showing faith in JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

People of Jharkhand deserves a special gratitude for defeating BJP's divisive agenda adding their alliance (JMM-Congress-RJD) victory is of extreme importance.

The JMM-led alliance attained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

