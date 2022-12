Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi (left) and Narendra Modi (right)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi her 76th birthday.

Modi wrote on Twitter, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."

