Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory tract infection, other post-Covid symptoms: Congress

Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress president Sonia Gandhi is currently being treated for a fungal infection detected in her lower respiratory tract and other post-Covid symptoms at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, the party said in a statement on Friday morning.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Ramesh, who is the new general secretary in-charge of the party's communications department, said a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission.

"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," Ramesh said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.

