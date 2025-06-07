Sonia Gandhi admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla According to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, the senior Congress leader was brought in due to minor health concerns. "She is currently stable and under observation as doctors assess her condition," Chauhan said.

Shimla:

Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Saturday (June 7) for a routine medical check-up, officials confirmed.

According to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, the senior Congress leader was brought in due to minor health concerns. "She is currently stable and under observation as doctors assess her condition," Chauhan said.

This is not the first time in recent months that Gandhi has undergone medical attention. In February, she was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for stomach-related issues.

More details are awaited in this regard.