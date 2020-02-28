Image Source : PTI Sonia deputes 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas, submit detailed report

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there. The delegation comprises AICC general Secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja, Ex-MP Tariq Anwar, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

The Congress president has deputed a delegation of party leaders to visit the riot-affected areas in the National Capital of Delhi and asked the leaders to assess the situation emanating from the mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after effects, the party said in a statement. The team has been asked to submit a "detailed report to the Congress President immediately", the statement said. The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 39 on Friday.

