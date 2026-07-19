Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo moves to Delhi HC, seeks transfer from Safdarjung to private hospital

New Delhi:

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility, saying she has "lost faith" in the treatment being provided. She has also sought an urgent hearing, arguing that Wangchuk should be allowed to receive independent medical care before his health deteriorates further.

The plea comes a day after Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Wife alleges lack of transparency in medical treatment

In her petition, Angmo claimed the hospital has shared only limited information about Wangchuk's medical condition despite repeated requests from the family. She alleged that authorities have refused to allow his transfer to another hospital, preventing an independent assessment of his health.

According to the plea, Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable when he was taken from the protest site, and there was no medical emergency that justified his forcible removal from Jantar Mantar. She argued that the Delhi High Court's July 16 order permitted only medical monitoring and intervention if required, and did not authorise his involuntary hospitalisation.

Petition questions potassium test results

The petition also raises concerns over what it describes as discrepancies in Wangchuk's potassium levels. According to Angmo, hospital authorities initially informed the family that his potassium level had fallen to 2.9. However, she claimed an independent test conducted on the same blood sample showed the level to be 3.6, while an earlier test on July 17 had recorded it at 4.3.

The plea alleges that the blood sample was handed over to the family after an unexplained delay of around 10 and a half hours and contends that the differing test reports warrant an independent medical examination.

Family seeks transfer to hospital of its choice

Angmo has requested the High Court to allow Wangchuk to be shifted to a private hospital chosen by the family. The petition also seeks unrestricted access for doctors who had been monitoring his health during the hunger strike, along with access for his legal counsel.

Additionally, it urges the court to direct authorities to discharge Wangchuk from what the family has described as his continued involuntary stay at Safdarjung Hospital.

'It is not medical care, it is illegal detention'

In a post on X, Angmo alleged that nearly 30 police personnel were stationed on the hospital floor where Wangchuk is admitted, with more security deployed across the hospital. She claimed the family had repeatedly requested permission to shift him to a private hospital, but their appeals were rejected.

"No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care," she said, adding that the health bulletin released by the hospital omitted the actual potassium reading.

Key grounds cited in the High Court petition

The petition lists several grounds, including:

Alleged misinterpretation of the Delhi High Court's July 16 order.

Claim that Wangchuk was forcibly shifted to the hospital without consent or prior notice to his family.

Alleged discrepancies in his potassium test reports.

Failure to provide complete medical records to the family.

Refusal to allow treatment at a hospital chosen by the family.

Denial of access to his legal counsel and doctors who had been treating him during the hunger strike.

Allegation that his continued stay at Safdarjung amounts to illegal detention without any arrest or detention order.

Claim that the action interfered with his right to continue a peaceful protest.

An assertion that a competent adult has the right to decide whether to accept or refuse medical treatment.

Demand for an independent medical examination and a transparent medical review process before restricting his medical autonomy.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

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