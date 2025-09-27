Sonam Wangchuk was in touch with Pakistani man, visited Bangladesh: Ladakh DGP drops bombshell on violence Climate change activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested and charged under the National Security Act (NSA) after Wednesday's violence in Leh, Ladakh left four people dead. Revelations have now come about Wangchuk's involvement with alleged foreign entities.

Leh:

Ladakh’s Director General of Police (DGP) SD Singh Jamwal on Saturday alleged that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently led a hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory, has links with Pakistan and expressed concern over his visits to neighbouring countries.

Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday and later shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. He has alleged his arrested and charges against him are part of a witchhunt and he is being made a scapegoat by the Centre instead of addressing the people's demands.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said that police had earlier apprehended a Pakistan intelligence officer who was allegedly in touch with Wangchuk.

“We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was sending reports across the border. We have records of this. He (Sonam Wangchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan and also travelled to Bangladesh. This raises serious questions. The matter is under investigation,” the Ladakh police chief said.

Jamwal further accused Wangchuk of provoking violence during the protests in Leh on September 24, which left four people dead and nearly 80 others injured after demonstrators set fire to vehicles and the local BJP office.

Wangchuk instigating mob: Centre

The government has held Sonam Wangchuk responsible for the recent unrest in Ladakh, accusing him of making provocative statements and working in tandem with politically motivated groups opposed to the ongoing talks between officials and Ladakhi representatives.

“Sonam Wangchuk has a history of instigating. He has made references to the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. An investigation into his funding is underway for possible FCRA violations,” DGP SD Singh Jamwal said.

Foreign hand in Ladakh violence

Responding to a query on whether foreign elements were involved in the violence in Leh, the police chief said, “During the investigation, two more people were apprehended. Whether they are part of a larger conspiracy is not yet clear. This region has a history of Nepalese nationals working as labourers, so we will need to examine this further.”

Jamwal added that provocative speeches delivered by “so-called environmental activists” played a role in triggering the violence in the Union Territory.