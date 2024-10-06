Sonam Wangchuk sits on fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi after being denied permission for Jantar Mantar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

Hunger strike: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday (October 6) sat on a fast at the Ladakh Bhawan after protesters were denied permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The protest was organised to demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, which aims to protect the region's cultural and environmental heritage.

In an X post, he Wangchuk, "So after trying everything possible to find a legitimate place for our anshan fast in New Delhi, we have finally decided to start our fast here at Ladakh Bhavan New Delhi where I was virtually detained for the last 4 days. Among us we have 75-year-olds, women and men who walked for 32 days from Leh to Delhi... roughly 1,000 km."

'Save Ladakh, Save Himalaya'

Around 18 people, including Sonam Wangchuk, sat close to the gate of the Ladakh Bhawan, singing the Hindi version of 'We Shall Overcome', and raised slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Ladakh " and "Save Ladakh, Save Himalaya".

Before starting his fast, Wangchuk briefly spoke to the media and that they were compelled to hold the protest at Ladakh Bhawan after struggling to find an alternative venue. He had been in a "virtual detention" at the Ladakh Bhawan since being released by the Delhi Police on the night of October 2. On Sunday, he stepped out from the Ladakh Bhawan around 4 pm to announce his decision to sit on a fast.

The climate activist, who led a march to Delhi demanding sixth schedule status for Ladakh, said they were assured of a meeting with top leadership -- President, prime minister, or home minister -- but they have not yet been given an appointment, forcing them to sit on fast. "When we ended our hunger strike at Rajghat on October 2, it was on the basis of the assurance that we would get an appointment from the Home Ministry to meet the country's senior leaders. We just want to meet our politicians, get assurance and return to Ladakh," Wangchuk told PTI.

Wangchuk denied permission at Jantar Mantar

On Sunday morning, Wangchuk took to 'X' to say that they have been denied permission to sit on a fast at Jantar Mantar.

"Another rejection, another frustration. Finally this morning we got this rejection letter for the officially designated place for protests," Wangchuk said.

The climate activist led the 'Delhi Chalo Padayatra', which began in Leh a month ago. The march was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years seeking statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

On Saturday, a majority of the protesters returned to Ladakh while the remaining stayed back to join Wangchuk for the fast.

