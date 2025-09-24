Ladakh violence: Sonam Wangchuk's 'provocative Arab Spring, Nepal protest' remarks triggered mob, says MHA In the sudden outbreak of chaos and violence in Leh, four people lost their lives, and more than 30 were injured. Why did the usually peaceful region of Leh-Ladakh suddenly turn violent? What triggered the unrest?

New Delhi:

A wave of violence erupted in Leh on Wednesday, following weeks of protests led by activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been demanding the statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the 6th Schedule.The protests turned violent after a hunger strike led by Wangchuk, with a mob attacking government offices, setting them on fire, and clashing with security forces.

Now the central government has directly held activist Wangchuk responsible for the violence. Officials accused Wangchuk, a key figure in the movement since its inception around 2019-20, of inciting the public with provocative references to "Arab Spring-style" uprisings and "Gen Z-led protests" in Nepal, thereby misleading the people.

What triggered the violence in Ladakh?

The protests in Ladakh began on September 10, 2025, when activist Sonam Wangchuk initiated a hunger strike demanding the inclusion of Ladakh under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and statehood for the region. These demands had been under discussion for some time between the Government of India and local leaders from the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

(Image Source : PTI )ladkah violence

According to official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government had been engaged in a series of meetings with the local leadership under the High-Powered Committee (HPC). The process of dialogue had already resulted in significant gains for the people of Ladakh.

“It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance on same issues,” the MHA stated. “Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High-Powered Committee as well as Sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders,” it added.

Key outcomes of the dialogue included according to MHA:

The MHA claimed that dialogue by the Narendra Modi government yielded “phenomenal” results by

Increased reservations for the Ladakh Scheduled Tribe, from 45% to 84%

A provision for one-third women’s reservations in local councils

Bhoti and Purgi being recognized as official languages

Recruitment efforts initiated for 1,800 job posts in the region

Some political elements sought to derail negotiations

Despite these successes, some political elements were unhappy with the progress, said officials, and sought to derail the negotiations. While the official dialogue continued with substantial progress, there were political forces that sought to sabotage the process. These individuals, unhappy with the direction of the discussions, incited further unrest by exploiting the emotions of the youth in Ladakh.

(Image Source : PTI )Ladakh violence

Wangchuk, despite numerous appeals from leaders and officials to call off his hunger strike, continued his protest, even drawing parallels with the Arab Spring protests and citing Gen Z movements in Nepal to stir the pot. These statements further inflamed the situation, making it ripe for escalation.

The outburst of violence

On September 24, 2025, around 11:30 AM, the peaceful protest turned violent. A mob, allegedly incited by Wangchuk's provocative speeches, left the hunger strike venue and launched attacks on several government offices. They targeted the offices of a political party, as well as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEC) of Leh, setting fire to them. The mob also attacked security personnel and torched a police vehicle. The situation escalated as more than 30 police and CRPF personnel were injured in the attacks. In an attempt to regain control, the police were forced to fire in self-defense. Unfortunately, the violence led to casualties, further exacerbating the situation.

Wangchuk finally breaks his fast

Amid the violence, Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast and left the protest site in an ambulance, heading to his village. Wangchuk did not make serious efforts to de-escalate the situation, despite the growing violence that had been largely incited by his provocative statements.The authorities later confirmed that the situation had been brought under control by 4 PM, but the damage had already been done.

The MHA also urged the public to refrain from circulating provocative and misleading videos on social media, as these could further inflame tensions.