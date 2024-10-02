Sonam Wangchuk detained again, indefinite fast continues: Protestors demand rights on Gandhi Jayanti

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his foot march from Ladakh to Delhi.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 other protesters from Ladakh were detained at the Singhu border crossing on Monday night after a month-long march from Leh. Despite the passage of the 24-hour curfew, protesters continue to fast regularly, saying their rights are being violated.

Wangchuk and other protesters are observing an indefinite fast after being detained on Gandhi Jayanti, a symbolic day of peace and democracy. Detained for more than 24 hours, sections of the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' protesters demand justice, Ladakh statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution Despite his release and detention again, Wangchuk remains resolute, calling for unity among protesters.

"We, the 'padyatris', find ourselves in an alarming situation. We have been detained for over 24 hours. This detention is illegal, as the 24-hour period has elapsed, and we must be produced before a magistrate," Jigmat Paljor, Coordinator Apex Body said.

"Some groups have been released after just under 24 hours, only to be returned to the police station. Last night, the police attempted to forcibly relocate us to an unknown location, but we stood our ground in resistance," he added.

"Our phones have been confiscated at the Bawana Police Station, leaving us cut off from the outside world," Paljor said in the statement.

Confinement and prompt continuation of illegal items

"Also all the 'padyatris' are on 'anshan' since 36 hours. Today, October 2nd, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we had intended to visit Gandhi Samadhi to pay our respects. Instead, we find our rights trampled upon on a day that symbolizes peace and democracy," Paljor said.

"This situation raises serious concerns about the state of our democracy. We call upon everyone to stand in solidarity with us during this critical time," he added.

Police action and re-arrest

Delhi Police said the protesters were released on Tuesday night but remanded in custody after they insisted on continuing their march towards central Delhi. Wangchuck and several other protesters have been detained at several police stations.

Ladakh’s demands and symbolic Gandhi Jayanti

The protesters, organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), were demanding a separate state, Ladakh labour and Lok Sabha seats. For Gandhi Jayanti, they intended to pay homage to Gandhi’s grave but instead seemed to be pleading for support as they felt their democratic rights were being trampled upon.

