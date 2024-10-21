Sonam Wangchuk breaks fast after MHA assures to resume talks on Ladakh's demands on December 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with other protestors during his hunger strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday ended his fast along with others, after the Ministry of Home Affairs assured them that the discussions on Ladakh's demands will be resumed in December. The protest was organised to demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, which aims to protect the region's cultural and environmental heritage.

Wangchuk and others have been sitting on an indefinite fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi since October 6, demanding a meeting with the country's top leadership.

MHA officials met Wangchuk

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Join Secretary Prashant Lokhande met the activists and handed them a letter from the home ministry. In the letter, it was said that the high-powered committee of the ministry, which was holding talks with representatives from Ladakh, will hold the next meeting on December 3.

Following the meeting, Wangchuk and his supporters decided to break their fast.

Hopeful of positive and honest discussion: Wangchuk

After meeting the officials, the climate activist said that they are now hopeful that positive and honest discussions will take place from both sides. "We are happy to inform you that officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the Joint Secretary for Ladakh, handed over a letter from the ministry, which states that the talks of the Centre with the apex body of Ladakh and KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance), which had stalled, will resume on December 3. This was our main demand that has been fulfilled. Now we are hopeful that positive and honest discussion takes place from both sides," said Wangchuk.

The climate activist led the 'Delhi Chalo Padayatra', which began in Leh a month ago. The march was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years seeking statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk sits on fast at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan after being denied permission for Jantar Mantar

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk released from detention, ends fast after Delhi march