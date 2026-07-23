'Peace and only peace my way,' Sonam Wangchuk appeals for calm, blames anti-social elements for violence

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike demanding action over NEET paper leak, on Thursday said that only peace remains his way, as he blamed anti-social elements for the violence during Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march towards the Parliament earlier this week.

The engineer-turned-education reformer said he was 'pained' over the violence and urged the CJP agitators to respond to any kind of provocation only with flowers.

"DAY 26, PEACE & ONLY PEACE IS MY WAY," Wangchuk said in a post on X (previously Twitter). "While at Jantar Mantar the protests remain peaceful I’m pained to learn that elsewhere some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence."

"No matter what the other side does our response must only be flowers. Please keep this tradition at all costs," he added.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after he joined the CJP protest, seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over irregularities in the NEET UG examination. He was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital earlier this month, but the Delhi High Court ordered him to be shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further medical treatment.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia after hearing a plea by Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo.

Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP founder, has appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying the country needs him and "his life is far too precious". Wangchuk has said he will do that only if government assures him there will no action against the protesters and a "meaningful discussion in Parliament" to ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, the government has reached out to the CJP representatives for talks and said discussions can take place at the office or the residence of Union Health and Family Affairs Minister JP Nadda at their convenience. However, the CJP has refuted it and said the union ministers must come to Jantar Mantar or any other venue near the protest site for the talks.

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