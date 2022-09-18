Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sonali Phogat murder: CBI searches premises of Curlies restaurant in Goa, records staff's statement

Highlights CBI conducted searches at Goa's Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach today.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat had partied there hours before her death last month.

Videography and photography of the bathroom were conducted by the team.

Sonali Phogat murder: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Goa's Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach today, the place where BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat had partied hours before her death last month. The CBI team comprising at least 25 people reached Curlies Restaurant and Bar at 11 am today.

The FSL team gathered evidence from the bathroom where Phogat stayed for about 2 hours during the intervening night of August 22 and 23. Videography and photography of the bathroom were conducted by the team. A team 3D mapping of the entire restro bar was also conducted.

Yesterday, a CBI team visited the hotel at Anjuna in the North Goa district where Sonali Phogat was staying at the time of her death. A senior Goa police officer said the process of transfer of the investigation into the Phogat death case to the CBI was almost over.

On Saturday, the team inspected the rooms at the hotel in Anjuna where both Phogat and her associates -- now arrested for their alleged role in her death -- were staying, the official said. “The team was at the hotel for the entire day and they also questioned several staff members,” he said.

Police have arrested five people including Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the case. Both had travelled to Goa with Phogat, a former TikTok star.

Curlies restaurant owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Phogat death case. He was later granted bail. According to Goa Police, Phogat was allegedly drugged at the restaurant.

