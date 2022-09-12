Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sonali Phogat death: 'CBI to probe case if family dissatisfied with Goa police investigation', says Haryana CM

Sonali Phogat death: After BJP leader Sonali Phogat's family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding a CBI probe into her death case, he told the media on Sunday, that the case would be handed over to CBI if the family isn't satisfied with Goa Police investigation.

While talking to media persons in Haryana, Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they've stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Earlier on Sunday, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonal Phogat. Amid the ongoing stir in Sonali Phogat's death case, the police on Friday confirmed that the profile was being reviewed at senior levels and had said that a charge sheet will be filed on objective grounds.

"It is being reviewed at senior levels. We're confident of filing a charge sheet on objective grounds after remand. Will ensure nothing is left out of the investigation," North Goa SP Shobit Saxena had said. He further stressed that the police of the western state has a zero-tolerance policy against illicit activities.

"Goa police has zero tolerance towards illicit drug-related activities, had record seizures of illegal drugs in past few years. Action to be taken against those who supply, consume, stock or allow their premises to be used for drug consumption," he had added.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa soon after its demolition began on Friday on the subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place there. This was the same restaurant in Goa where actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged and was later declared dead. The demolition action against the restaurant began after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).



On Thursday, NGT had upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority's previous order to demolish the shack. The actor was pronounced dead on August 23 at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the Curlies restaurant.

"We are providing police protection for the demolition. As per the order, it is being demolished," DYSP Jivba Dalvi had said. Expressing dissatisfaction over the probe by the Goa Police into the death case of Sonali Phogat, her family will approach the Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

