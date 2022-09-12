Sonali Phogat: Goa CM recommends CBI probe in alleged murder case, says it's being done on demand of family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa Police team during investigation of Bharatiya Janata Party leader late Sonali Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwans flat, in Gurugram, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Highlights Goa CM recommends CBI probe in alleged murder case of Sonali Phogat

BJP leader from Hisar died in Goa last month

Goa Police have arrested 5 people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case

The Goa government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues. “But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Sawant said. “I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry,” he said. The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case. The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.

The 'Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat' on Sunday gave an ultimatum to the Haryana government to recommend a CBI probe into BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death case by September 23 or else they will start a mass agitation. Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara and other family members also took part in the mahapanchayat. Phogat, 43, whose death is being treated as a case of murder, had died hours after her arrival in Goa in late August.

The mahapanchayat has decided to call another such council on September 24 if the government fails to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. A 15-member committee was formed in the mahapanchayat, which also includes five members of Phogat's family.

Making an appeal while speaking in the mahapanchayat, Yashodhara (with folded hands) said "support me to get justice for my mother" and demanded a CBI inquiry. People raised their hands and promised to support her.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat death: 'CBI to probe case if family dissatisfied with Goa police', says Haryana CM

Phogat's family members have been sticking to their demand of a CBI probe into her death, saying they were dissatisfied with the Goa Police probe.

The Goa Police has also visited Haryana's Hisar, Rohtak and Gurugram in connection with the case. Some family members of Phogat had earlier also said they would file a petition before a court seeking a CBI probe in the case in case the Goa government does not recommend an investigation by the CBI.

Phogat and her aides had partied at Curlies restaurant in Goa on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and a contestant on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state. So far, accused Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, and three others have been arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read | Goa's Curlies restaurant, where BJP leader Sonali Phogat was murdered, to be demolished

Latest India News