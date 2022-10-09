Sonali Phogat death: Anonymous letters to family hint at 'Rs 10 crore deal' in murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Sonali Phogat death: Family members of deceased actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat have received two letters from an anonymous sender.

In the first letter, it was stated that a deal of Rs 10 crore was made in the murder case.

In the other letter, the names of political leaders have been mentioned.

Meanwhile, Sonali's brother-in-law Aman Poonia said both letters should be investigated as they hold important information regarding the case.

Aman further stated that one letter was received one month ago, while the other one was received some days later.

Earlier, Sonali Phogat's brother accused BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi of murdering his sister.

The revelation was made by Rinku at Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat which was held in Hisar.

The Khap spokesperson Sandeep Bharti said that after allegations by Sonali's family members, Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat has decided that Kuldeep Bishnoi should explain his stand before Mahapanchayat.

Meanwhile, Aman also informed that Sonali's sister Rukesh will contest the election from Adampur.

"Sonali's sister Rukesh will contest the election from Adampur. We have no link with Aam Aadmi Party," said Aman.

"We are already in Bhartiya Janata Party. We will discuss it with people and then take a decision," he added.

On September 23, a court in Goa extended the judicial custody of two persons arrested in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat.

Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23, with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink.

The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class extended the custody of Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh by 14 days, a police official said.

The two, charged with murder, are lodged in the central jail at Colvale.

The official also said the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to interrogate Sagwan and Singh in jail has been allowed by the court.

(With inputs from ANI)

