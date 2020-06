Video: BJP's TikTok star Sonali Phogat beats up official with slipper after 'objectionable' remark in Haryana

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB BJP's Sonali Phogat beats up official in Haryana's Hisar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat has landed in a controversy after a video of her beating an official in Haryana's Hisar emerged. The video shows her beating Balsamand Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh.

In the video, the TikTok star-turned-BJP leader is seen hitting Singh with a slipper. She can also be heard shouting at the official. Sonali also accused Sultan Singh of abusing her. "He has used objectionable language against me, please write a report against him," she was heard as saying in an undated video.

Addressing mediapersons in Hisar, Phogat said she had thrashed the market committee official after he made derogatory remarks against her as she entered the Balsamand Mandi. "I came to Balsamand mandi along with a few farmers and the Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh to inspect the arrangements for starting gram procurement there. Sultan told me that I am a charming lady and I should not be roaming in the mandis for farmers. I tried to control my anger but his words pinched me and I thrashed him. He sought unconditional apology from me. Now, I have filed a complaint against Sultan Singh," Phogat said.

Meanwhile, Congress has demanded action against Phogat. "Khattar government's disgusting deeds! Adampur, Hisar's BJP leader is beating market committee secretary like an animal. Is being a government worker a crime? Will Khattar sahab take action? Will media remain silent?," he tweeted in Hindi.

खट्टर सरकार के नेताओं के घटिया कारनामे!



मार्किट कमेटी सचिव को जानवरों की तरह पीट रही हैं आदमपुर, हिसार की भाजपा नेत्री।



क्या सरकारी नौकरी करना अब अपराध है?

क्या खट्टर साहेब कार्यवाही करेंगे?

क्या मीडिया अब भी चुप रहेगा? pic.twitter.com/2K1aHbFo5l — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 5, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage