Son of ex-Rajasthan governor arrested for abetting suicide of woman who set herself ablaze outside UP Assembly

Image Source : INDIA TV Alok Prasad is the chairman of UP Congress' ST/ST cell. He is also the son of former Rajasthan Governor and Congress leader Sukhdev Prasad.

The Lucknow police on Thursday arrested a Congress leader in connection with the death of a woman who succumbed to injuries after she tried to self-immolate in front of the Legislative Assembly in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested man has been identified as Alok Prasad. Alok is the chairman of UP Congress' ST/ST cell.

Alok is the son of former Rajasthan Governor and Congress leader Sukhdev Prasad.

According to reports, Alok had instigated the woman to set herself ablaze. He has been arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.

The woman, 35, had set herself on fire near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital in Lucknow. The woman, from Maharajganj, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with severe burn injuries and died at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Hospital in Hazratganj. She had suffered 90% burns.

The woman had earlier tried to immolate herself near the Uttar Pradesh BJP office. According to reports, the lady was living with one Asif Raja as her relationship with her husband was not good and Raja has now gone abroad.

Maharajganj SP Pradeep Gupta on Tuesday said that the woman had protested outside the residence of Raja's parents on October 4. Maharajganj police added that the woman had not lodged any complaint on October 4 or after that when she was asked about it.

