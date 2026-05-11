Somnath Amrit Mahotsav: What is special about Somnath Temple? Look at its history, invasions and significance

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 11) participated in the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations, which mark 75 years of the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Somnath is one of India's most revered temples and is considered the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The temple holds immense importance in Hindu scriptures, Puranas, and local traditions. Despite repeated invasions and destruction over centuries, Somnath continued to stand as a symbol of faith and resilience.

After Independence, Somnath was the very first temple to be reconstructed in free India. The temple was inaugurated by India's first President, Rajendra Prasad. During the current Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, PM Modi performed the 'Kumbhabhishekam' ritual atop the temple's 90-metre-high shikhara using holy water brought from 11 pilgrimage sites.

Somnath Amrut Mahotsav

As part of the celebrations, 51 Brahmins chanted 'Rudra Path' and 'Vedic hymns' at the temple complex. A 'Maharudra Yajna' featuring 1.25 lakh offerings was also be conducted.

The event additionally featured an aerial salute by the Indian Air Force, with the Surya Kiran aerobatic team performing a flypast over the temple. For the first time since the reconstruction of the temple, a Kumbhabhishekam ceremony was performed on the temple's main shikhara.

Religious significance of Somnath Temple

According to Hindu belief, Somnath is the sacred place where the Moon God (Chandra Dev) worshipped Lord Shiva and was freed from a curse of darkness. It is also believed to be the place associated with Lord Krishna's final journey.

Tradition holds that the Somnath temple was constructed in four distinct phases: in gold by Lord Soma, in silver by Ravi, in wood by Lord Krishna, and in stone by King Bhimdev.

The present temple is built in the Kailash Mahameru Prasad architectural style. The complex includes the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum), Sabhamandap (assembly hall) and Nrityamandap (dance hall). The temple shikhara rises to a height of 155 feet, while the kalash atop it weighs around 10 tonnes. The temple's flagstaff is about 27 feet high.

A temple renovated by Ahilyabai Holkar is also located near the main complex.

Major invasions on Somnath Temple

The Somnath Temple faced repeated invasions throughout history:

1026 AD: Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and looted the temple. Historical accounts mention that he attacked the shrine multiple times.

1311 AD: The temple was destroyed on the orders of Alauddin Khalji.

1326 AD: Muhammad bin Tughluq launched another attack.

1395 AD: Zafar Khan of the Delhi Sultanate invaded the temple.

1451 AD: Mahmud Begada also attacked and looted Somnath.

17th century: Aurangzeb ordered the destruction of the temple.

Unique features of Somnath Temple

First among the 12 Jyotirlingas

It holds great significance in scriptures, Skanda Puranas, and folk traditions.

Temple shikhara stands 155 feet high

The Somnath Temple is a two-story structure.

The temple's flagpole is 11 meters long.

Decorated with 1,666 gold-plated kalash motifs

Main kalash weighs nearly 10 tonnes

Mysteries and legends associated with Somnath Temple

Several legends and historical accounts are linked to the ancient temple:

The ancient temple reportedly stood on 56 wooden pillars.

The main idol is believed to be suspended in the air without support.

The temple roof is said to be adorned with gold.

The Shivling is believed to be positioned two feet above the ground.

A massive gold bell weighing around 40 maunds reportedly hung inside the temple.

Historical narratives claim Mahmud of Ghazni looted nearly six tonnes of gold from the shrine.

Reconstruction of Somnath Temple

The reconstruction work of the Somnath Temple began in 1947 after India's Independence.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel initiated the reconstruction of the temple.

The foundation stone was laid by the former ruler of Saurashtra, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja.

The formal foundation for the reconstruction was laid on May 8, 1950.

India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated the temple on May 11, 1951.

The reconstruction of the modern Somnath Temple was completed in 1961.

In 1995, the temple was formally dedicated to the nation.

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