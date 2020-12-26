Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy: PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : PTI File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases installment of PM Kisan, via video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at the Congress party saying some people in Delhi are trying to teach him democracy. His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi's remark that democracy in India was now imaginary.

Meeting President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India is now an “imaginary democracy”. Anyone standing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be it farmers, labourers or even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat "will be dubbed as a terrorist". Rahul Gandhi has also demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the three “anti-farmers, anti-agriculture, anti-poor and black” laws.

“Democracy…. which country are you talking about? There is no democracy in India. It is in your imagination but not in reality,” he told reporters after handing over to the President a memorandum signed by 20 million farmers seeking withdrawal of the three laws.

But hitting back at the Congress party, PM Modi said there are people in Delhi who always taunt and insult me. They want to teach me lessons in democracy. I want to show them Jammu and Kashmir DDC (District Development Council) polls as an example of democracy. PM Modi said during address after launching Ayushman Bharat scheme for health insurance coverage to all residents of the union territory.

"Some political forces keep lecturing on democracy but see their duplicity and hollowness. The party that rules in Puducherry hasn't conducted local body elections despite the Supreme Court's order, whereas Jammu and Kashmir held Panchayat-level polls within one year after becoming a union territory," the Prime Minister said.

