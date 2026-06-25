Some are trying to defame me on religious grounds: Bhagwant Mann on viral Sikh Guru desecration video

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the viral Sikh Guru desecration video said that some people cannot fight with him politically, so they are trying to defame him on religious grounds, “I cannot challenge Sri Akal Takht...The person seen in the video is not me...All three political parties have united to defame me...,” he said. On the purported video allegedly showing desecration of Sikh Guru photos by him, Mann said, "Where did you get the mask made?... We have the pic and video of Jagman Samra, who is the main blackmailer carrying the mask...This person has also made the mask of Arvind Kejriwal..."

Bhagwant Mann dismisses allegations linked to purported viral video

The political storm surrounding Bhagwant Mann further intensified after he dismissed allegations linked to a purported viral video showing the desecration of Sikh Guru photographs, calling it a "well-planned conspiracy" aimed at defaming him.

The row took a dramatic turn after Gurugram Police apprehended two individuals accused of allegedly fabricating a forensic report that had declared the viral video fake. According to police, the accused allegedly received Rs 10 lakh and claimed that certain Punjab officials were involved in getting the report prepared.

Bhagwant Mann calls the viral video 'fake'

The investigation remains ongoing. Breaking his silence, Chief Minister Mann maintained that the viral video was fake and accused the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal of joining hands to malign his image.

"For the past few days, my fake videos have been released amid dirty politics. When they don't find another way, they try to defame me using religion," Mann said in a video message.

Claiming that neither his appearance nor mannerisms matched the individual seen in the clip, Mann reiterated that forensic examinations had concluded that the person in the video was not him.

BJP attacked the owners of the forensic labs, alleges Mann

"The BJP has attacked the owners of the forensic labs. BJP, Congress and Akali Dal have formed a collusion in Punjab. By the fear of FIR and torture, they are making the lab owners say that they took money for a fake report," he alleged.

Bhagwant Mann said people were capable of judging who was speaking the truth and accused his opponents of exploiting religion for political gains. "They are not left to show their faces in Punjab; now they have resorted to religion to defame Bhagwant Mann. I will keep working for electricity, houses, hospitals and jobs," he added.

He had earlier stated that forensic experts examined 1,191 frames from the video and found no match with him."It is not me in the viral video, but an actor who looks like me. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to defame me," he had said while directing Punjab Police to identify and arrest those behind the alleged campaign.

AAP leaders rallied behind Mann, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a smear campaign. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the controversy had exposed what he described as a political conspiracy. "The entire conspiracy of the BJP has now been exposed, and the truth of the video has been revealed to the public," Rai said.

Also Read:

Bhagwant Mann denies Gurugram Police allegations, says viral Sikh Guru desecration video is fake