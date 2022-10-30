Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Somalia: Deadly car bombings kill 100 people, injure 300

Somalia: Deadly car bombings kill 100 people, injure 300

The Somalian government has blamed the al-Shabab extremist group for the explosion. The extremist group has links with Al-Qaeda.

Sreelakshmi Edited By: Sreelakshmi Mogadishu Published on: October 30, 2022 11:21 IST
Earlier in October 2017, a truck bombing had killed more
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Earlier in October 2017, a truck bombing had killed more than 500 people at the same spot.

Somalia: At least 100 people were killed and 300 were injured after car bombs exploded outside the Somalian education ministry yesterday. Saturday's attack was one of the deadliest attacks in the Somalian capital Mogadishu. Earlier in October 2017, a truck bombing had killed more than 500 people at the same spot.

The Somalian government has blamed the al-Shabab extremist group for the explosion. The extremist group has links with Al-Qaeda. The group mostly doesn't make claims of responsibility when large numbers of civilians are killed. The blast wave smashed windows in the vicinity and a pool of blood could be seen outside the building. The government, along with militia groups, has been engaged in a new offensive against the extremists who hold large parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Somalia: Terrorist group Al-Shabab seizes control of hotel in Mogadishu, 20 killed

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News