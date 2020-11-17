Solo 2800 km cyclothon challenge to raise funds for cancer patients flagged off in New Delhi

Image Source : INDIA TV The 'bcpbf -The Cancer Foundation' is the first social organization that is trying to tackle the non-availability of finances in the financially under-privileged sections of our community.

Fight against cancer in economically and socially deprived Indians received a major shot in the arm on Tuesday. The 'bcpbf - The Cancer Foundation's major fundraising cum screening and public lecture event - 'Grit for Life' was flagged off at Aerocity's premier Hotel JW Marriott amidst solemn resolve and great fanfare.

In presence of august attendees like Rony Yedidia Clien (Deputy Ambassador of Israel in India), Purshottam Bhaggeria (Moldavian Counsel General in India), RK Passi (Chairman, EPCH), Raj Kumar Malhotra (VC, EPCH), Rakesh Kumar (Director General, EPCH), Sandeep Gupta (Owner JW Marriott). The Challenger, Vicki Bedi, was given a distinguished send-off on his gruelling desert cyclothon from Delhi to Rajasthan and back.

This desert cycle expedition shall see Vicki Bedi cycle 2800 km from Delhi to various cities (Bikaner, Jaiselmer, Barmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur) in Rajasthan and back, in a bid to inspire hope and determination in cancer patients and collect charitable donations to be spent on cancer management and awareness amongst the economically deprived communities in India.

The gruelling solo cyclothon, which will see corporate leaders cycle stretch with the challenger. The journey also encompasses Cancer Detection Camps at EPCH's tribal artisans cluster in Barmer, Public Awareness Lecture at Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. This sterling event shall culminate in a fundraising Gratitude Gala Dinner in New Delhi.

Cancer has recently overtaken heart disease as a leading cause of death worldwide. The global cancer burden of 18.1 million new cases every year, out of which 9.6 million dies (GLOBOCAN IARC 2018) signifies enormity of this challenge. In India, around 1.1 million new cases are recorded every year, out of which 0.784 million dies, echoing the looming epidemic in the country (ICMR 2018).

Science tries to keep abreast of infirmity. Global efforts towards research, technological advances, financial availability and concern for the afflicted, exhibit heterogeneity. Support groups are doing a yeoman's service in trying to increase awareness and provide education and counselling. Our treatment centres are inundated and professionals grappling to provide optimal care. But the harsh reality is, that despite these facilities, many patients have no access to world-class treatment.

The 'bcpbf -The Cancer Foundation' is the first social organization which is trying to tackle the non-availability of finances in the financially under-privileged sections of our community.

India TV announced its support to one of India's leading cancer charity's 'bcpbf-The Cancer Foundation'. Mr Rajat Sharma, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief along with Foundation's President, Dr Sameer Kaul, and the Challenger, Mr Vicki Bedi pledged support to GRIT FOR LIFE, a unique fundraising endeavour of 'bcpbf -The Cancer Foundation'.

