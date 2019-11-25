Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Soldier falls into gorge along LoC in North Kashmir, dies

Soldier falls into gorge along LoC in North Kashmir, dies

A 29-year-old army jawan died after he slipped and fell into a gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2019 13:21 IST
Soldier falls into gorge along LoC in North Kashmir, dies
Image Source : GOOGLE

Soldier falls into gorge along LoC in North Kashmir, dies

A 29-year-old army jawan died after he slipped and fell into a gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

Due to inclement weather and snowfall, the jawan slipped and fell into the gorge during patrolling along the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Sunday night, they said.

The jawan has been identified as Naik Peera Ram of Rajasthan. He succumbed to injuries received while patrolling the area, they said.

Also Read: China-Pak relation win-win cooperation, mutually beneficial: Chinese envoy

Also Read: Trump indicates to veto Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLokpal disposes off 1,000 complaints; govt yet to notify form to file graft-related complaints Next StoryBengal by-poll: BJP candidate manhandled and kicked by TMC workers  