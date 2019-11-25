Image Source : GOOGLE Soldier falls into gorge along LoC in North Kashmir, dies

A 29-year-old army jawan died after he slipped and fell into a gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

Due to inclement weather and snowfall, the jawan slipped and fell into the gorge during patrolling along the LoC in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Sunday night, they said.

The jawan has been identified as Naik Peera Ram of Rajasthan. He succumbed to injuries received while patrolling the area, they said.

