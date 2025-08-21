Solapur–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express to run with 4 additional coaches from Aug 28: Check latest seat capacity In response to the surge in bookings, the Solapur Division has decided to add four more Chair Car coaches to provide 312 extra seats. With this expansion, Train No. 22225 CSMT Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express will operate with the new 20-coach rake from August 28.

Mumbai:

The Central Railway has announced a major upgrade for the Solapur–CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, which will soon run with 20 coaches to accommodate rising passenger demand. The popular high-speed train will offer additional capacity and smoother travel for commuters from August 28.

In response to the surge in bookings, the Solapur Division has decided to add four more Chair Car coaches to provide 312 extra seats. With this expansion, Train No. 22225 CSMT Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express will operate with the new 20-coach rake from August 28, while Train No. 22226 Solapur–CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will adopt the same configuration from August 29.

Seating capacity rises to 1,440

As per the information, the revamped rake will now feature two Executive Chair Cars with 52 seats each, 16 standard Chair Cars with 78 seats each, and two Chair Cars positioned next to the Loco Pilot and Guard Cabin offering 44 seats each. This takes the total seating capacity to 1,440 passengers, making it one of the largest Vande Bharat Express trains currently in operation.

Expansion to ease passenger rush

Railway officials said the move will help ease the passenger rush and enhance the travel experience between Solapur and Mumbai. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Solapur Division, Yogesh Patil, highlighted that the service has quickly become one of the most in-demand trains in the region, and the expansion is expected to further boost its popularity.

ALSO READ: New Vande Bharat Express to be launched in Rajasthan soon: Check route, full schedule