New rules to regulate social media will be finalised by Jan 2020: Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that new rules to regulate the social media, to prevent hate speech, fake news, defamatory posts and anti-national activities will be finalised by January 15, 2020.

It also sought three months more time for notifying the final revised rules in accordance with law.

The Supreme Court also transferred all cases pending before different High Courts relating to interlinking of Aadhaar database with social media profiles, to itself.

Accepting Facebook's plea, the apex court allowed transfer of various petitions, related to guidelines for regulation of the social media in India, from different high courts to the top court.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said the matter will be heard in January after the Centre formulates new guidelines on intermediaries.

Centre told the Court that the government is not for invading privacy of citizens but privacy has to be balanced with national interest and sovereignty.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for government said, "No intermediary can say that in guise of privacy, terrorist activities can be protected."

The apex court was hearing Facebook's plea seeking transfer of various petitions from different high courts to the Supreme Court.

Facebook had said that transfer of cases would serve the interests of justice by avoiding the possibility of conflicting decisions from the high courts. The social media giant told the apex court that two petitions had been filed in the Madras High Court and one each in the Bombay and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

All the pleas in the High Courts have sought a direction that Aadhaar or any other government-authorised identity proof should be made mandatory to authenticate social media accounts.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the court that the state of Tamil Nadu had no objection to the matter being transferred to the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General told the court that government does not want to crack down on encrypted social media traffic to control crime, but expects help from online platforms to facilitate access.

Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the intermediaries are caught between pro-privacy parties and the government.

The apex court on October 14 rejected a fresh public interest litigation seeking linking the 12-digit Aadhaar number to social media accounts, asking the petitioner to approach Madras High Court.

“Everything doesn’t need to come to the SC. This issue is before the Madras HC, you go there,” the top court said. The SC was responding to lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay’s latest PIL.

The plea sought a direction to the Centre for appropriate steps to link social media accounts with Aadhaar card to 'check menace of fake and paid news'.

