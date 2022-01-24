IN PICS: Fresh spell of snowfall lashes Shimla; temperature drops to below freezing point

Highlights
Several roads, including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla have been closed, while power and water supply has been disrupted after heavy snowfall lashed the town.
Giving out information regarding disruptions, the State Disaster Management Authority in its press note informed, "Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored."
The India Meteorological Department today informed that very dense fog was reported at isolated places including the Kalpa area of Himachal Pradesh where the visibility dipped down to 50 metres.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla said the temperature in the city dropped down to minus one degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from ANI)
