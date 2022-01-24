IN PICS: Fresh spell of snowfall lashes Shimla; temperature drops to below freezing point

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tourists at the snow-covered Ridge during heavy snowfall in Shimla

Highlights Power and water supply was disrupted after heavy snowfall lashed Shimla

731 roads including four National Highways closed following snowfall

1365 power supply schemes and 102 water supply schemes were disrupted

Several roads, including four national highways in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla have been closed, while power and water supply has been disrupted after heavy snowfall lashed the town.

Giving out information regarding disruptions, the State Disaster Management Authority in its press note informed, "Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored."

The India Meteorological Department today informed that very dense fog was reported at isolated places including the Kalpa area of Himachal Pradesh where the visibility dipped down to 50 metres.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla said the temperature in the city dropped down to minus one degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Source : PTI The snow-covered Sanjauli area after fresh snowfall in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Snow-covered hilltop after a fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Shimla

Image Source : PTI A man walks near a patch of melting snow, in Shimla

Image Source : PTI An earthmover clears snow from the Ridge during heavy snowfall in Shimla

Image Source : PTI A toy train runs on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail track covered in snow after heavy snowfall in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Vehicles covered in snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Tourists at the snow-covered Ridge during heavy snowfall in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Tourists ride horses after heavy snowfall at Kufri near Shimla

Image Source : PTI A city neighbourhood is seen covered in snow after a fresh spell of snowfall in Shimla

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall closes over 400 roads

Latest India News