In Pictures: Kullu, Manali covered in snow as heavy snowfall lashes Srinagar, Himachal

Kahmir Valley witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, which led to a spike in tourism. Other than Kashmir Valley, Himachal Pradesh was also lashed by snowfall. According to the MeT office, isolated to scattered snowfall is on forecast across the valley over the next few days. The snowfall on Wednesday affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as all flights to and fro were cancelled. An official at the airport said, no flight was able to land at the Srinagar airport due to the accumulation of snow on the runway.

Heavy snowfall and rain warning has also been issued in different parts of Uttarakhand. Heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places located at a height of 3000 metres and above in Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts on January 16 and 17, the metrological department said.

Pictures below have captured the mesmerising beauty of snowfall across hilly regions in North India.

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A man cuts wooden logs with an axe for bonfires, after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar,

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A security personnel checks a vehicle as others stand guard during snowfall, in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Manali: Tourists visit the snow-laden Solang valley in Manali

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A man walks in a snow covered park, in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Children play with snow after heavy snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Shimla: People walk on snow covered path at Kufri after heavy snowfall, in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Kullu: Tourists walk on a snow-covered hill in Kullu

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Men walk on a road along a snow-covered village after heavy snowfall at Ferozpora, Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: SMC workers remove snow from a road, in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A man rides on a bicycle during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A man clears snow from his vehicle after heavy snowfall at Ferozpora village of Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A woman, carrying drinking water, walks on a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Commuters walk during heavy snowfall in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Men walk at a park after moderate snowfall in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Children clear snow from a road after heavy snowfall at Ferozpora village of Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: An elderly man, carrying grass for livestock, walks on a wet road after heavy snowfall at Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir

