SN Shrivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik as Delhi Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava, Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police, has been appointed as the next Delhi police commissioner by the home ministry on Friday. He will replace Amulya Patnaik. Shrivastava's appointment comes days after he took charge as the Special Commissioner (Law and Order) amid northeast Delhi violence that claimed 36 lives so far.

The incumbent Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, whose tenure was earlier extended by a month due to Delhi Assembly election, to demit office on Saturday. Shrivastava will take charge of Delhi CP on Sunday i.e, on March 1.

Shrivastava's name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union Home Ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik.

Who is SN Shrivastava?

SN Shrivastava is a 1985 IPS batch officer, who has served as Special DG Jammu and Kashmir Zone of CRPF. He had worked in units in Delhi Police, including Special Cell. He had also lead investigations against Indian Mujahideen. He earlier headed the elite Special Cell of Delhi Police.

