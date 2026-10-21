Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on women, calls his comments 'cheap and regressive'

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Smriti Zubin Irani has launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning his attitude towards women and accusing him of making derogatory statements. Reacting to Gandhi's recent post on social media, Irani alleged that his behaviour towards women was evident from the way he had treated a woman police officer in uniform. She also questioned why women were being asked to comment on his remarks when, according to her, he repeatedly resorted to such statements.

"Rahul Gandhi's attitude towards women is clearly reflected in the way he misbehaved with a woman police officer in uniform. If he repeatedly makes such cheap remarks, why do you ask women to comment on this?" Irani said.

Such a person should be sidelined: Smriti Irani

Escalating her attack, the BJP leader said society had a responsibility to reject individuals who, in her view, held regressive attitudes towards women. "If Rahul Gandhi has such a regressive mindset towards women, it is our duty to sideline such a person," Irani said. She asserted that women were empowered across different spheres of society, including within the BJP and among RSS women volunteers. She added that derogatory remarks of this nature insulted women across all sections of society. Irani further accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of resorting to cheap rhetoric to remain in the headlines.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on RSS trigger political row

The controversy followed a post by Rahul Gandhi on X, in which he described the RSS as a group of men that opposed the Constitution and believed women were the property of men. Gandhi's remarks came a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the organisation's annual Vijayadashami gathering. His comments on the organisation triggered a political exchange, with Irani questioning the Congress leader's views on women.

What did Mohan Bhagwat say in his Vijayadashami address?

During his address, Bhagwat cautioned against the belief that changing a government or regime could, by itself, resolve fundamental problems. He argued that changes in political leadership had not necessarily transformed circumstances in the past and continued to fall short of addressing deeper issues. According to Bhagwat, groups pursuing their own interests and their supporters continued to wield influence even after changes in power. The RSS chief also alleged that certain forces around the world worked to advance their own interests and could view a stronger India as a challenge. He claimed that India, Hindu society and the RSS were being targeted through efforts aimed at weakening and dividing them.

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