Watch Union Minister Smriti Irani in Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday 10 PM

Smriti Irani in Aap Ki Adalat: The latest episode of India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' will feature Union Minister Smriti Irani. The Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet will be seen responding to questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. The episode will be aired on Saturday, March 18 at 10 pm.

From the present controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi to BJP government's style of working, Smriti Irani, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency in Lok Sabha, will respond to an array of questions in the 'people's court'.

During his interactions in the UK recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. His remarks triggered a massive political row, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions and the Congress hitting back, citing instances of Prime Minister Modi raising internal politics abroad. The BJP has been demanding an apology from the former Congress president in Parliament, while the Congress is adamant that their leader won't .

