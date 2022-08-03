Smriti Irani drops ministerial colleague to office on scooty, shares video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @SMRITIIRANI Union Minister Smriti Irani participates in the Tiranga Bike Rally

Smriti Z Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who participated in the Tiranga Bike Rally on Wednesday, dropped the Minister of State (MoS) of Health Bharati Pawar to office after the event on her scooty.

The Union Minister shared the video on her Instagram saying, "dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra..."

In the video, the Union Minister can be seen riding the scooty with her colleague MoS Bharati Pawar as a pillion rider.

The Union Minister also shared photos of the Tiranga Bike Rally on her Twitter.

