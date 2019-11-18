Image Source : SMRITI IRANI INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani cracks 'college dropout' joke on her picture with Bill Gates

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on Monday, silenced trolls who were cracking dropout jokes on her by posting a picture with the world's richest man, Bill Gates, and cracking a dropout joke of her own.

Sharing a picture with the Gates on Instagram, the MP from Amethi cracked a hilarious dropout joke about her educational background. Irani wrote in the caption on Instagram - "soch rahe hain padhai poori ki nahin, aage kya karein" (Thinking since we didn't complete our studies, what should we do in future?)

Irani has been a target of trolls for her educational qualifications. Social media users had raised questions about her education when she first became the Union HRD minister in 2014 after the BJP came to power.

Interestingly, Bill Gates is also a college dropout, but is now the world's richest person.

Balaji Telefilms owner, producer and director Ekta Kapoor commented on Irani's post and couldn't stop laughing as she commented "Bosss ! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaad hai......pls waaapsi Karein" (Boss, We still remember Tulsi of Kyunki..., please come back).

Irani replied saying that service is her first priority.

Smriti's joke on Gates and herself as dropouts, definitely shows that she doesn't care about trolls and critics.

