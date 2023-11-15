Smriti Irani to host weekly radio show 'Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani' on Akashvani from today

Follow us on Image Source : SMRITI IRANI OFFICE (X) Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to host weekly radio show on Akashvani

Smriti Irani radio show: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will host a show for Akashvani celebrating the incredible tales of empowerment of women with the aid of initiatives of the Government, and their role in shaping the lives of women in India, the government said in a release on Tuesday (November 14).

As per the release, the stories celebrate the success of women in diverse fields including entrepreneurship, skill development, sports, health and finance. The weekly one-hour show 'Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani- A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani' will be broadcast on India's largest broadcaster Akashvani every Wednesday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

When show will be on air?

The first show will be aired on November 15, Wednesday, on Akashvani Gold 100.1 MHz in Delhi. It will also be aired by the Akashvani stations across the country. The show will be available on the NewsOnAIR app, on Akashvani website www.newsonair.gov.in, on the Akashvani YouTube channel @airnewsofficial and on its various social media platforms.

What are salient features of Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani radio show?

The first show will feature women from start-ups and self-made businesswomen who will share their stories of success and how they are taking advantage of government initiatives in their endeavours.

The show will also feature senior officials of various Central Government Ministries who will describe how to access the benefits of different government schemes.

