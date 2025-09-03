Skyscraper Day: Palais Royale to Sugee Empire Tower, check top 7 future skyscrapers in India The seven upcoming skyscrapers in India include Palais Royale, Ocean Tower 1 and 2, MSRTC Maha Sentral, Aaradhya Avaan Tower 1, Sugee Empire Tower, Spira Tower and Candeur Skyline Towers.

Mumbai:

Urban India now is home to many significant skyscrapers that redefine luxury living and reshape cityscapes. From Mumbai to Kolkata, these sky-touching structures are a testament to the country's rapid growth and technological prowess. The seven upcoming skyscrapers in India include (Palais Royale (Mumbai, 320m), Ocean Tower 1 and 2 (Mumbai, 331m), MSRTC Maha Sentral (Mumbai, 400m), Aaradhya Avaan Tower 1 (Mumbai, 307m), Sugee Empire Tower (Mumbai, 311m) and Spira Tower (Delhi NCR, 300m), Candeur Skyline Towers (Hyderabad, 244 m each). Notably, many of these projects are concentrated in Mumbai, but other cities like Noida are also becoming significant hubs for high-rise developments.

Palais Royale

Located in Mumbai's Worli, this under-construction tower is known as the tallest one in India. The skyscraper, after its completion, will redefine luxury in residential living, ushering a new era of architectural and engineering accomplishments. One of the unique features of this structure will be its spacious design, with floor plates averaging over 8,700 square feet.

Ocean Towers

Ocean Tower in Mumbai refers to the Prestige Ocean Towers, a luxury residential project featuring twin towers on Marine Drive. The tower consists of 66-story towers offering panoramic sea views, private lift lobbies, and amenities like an infinity pool and clubhouse. Designed by Foster + Partners, the tower is located at Maharshi Karve Road, Marine Lines, and emphasises luxury living with designs aligned with Vaastu principles.

MSRTC Maha Sentral

MSRTC Maha Sentral is a commercial tower (400m tall with 98 floors) in which the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has an interest. The name combines MSRTC, the state transport body, with Maha Sentral, indicating the location and the new high-rise project.

This tower involves MSRTC, which has an interest in the building as part of its strategy to diversify its revenue sources and is often referred to with this name.

Aaradhya Avaan Towers

One of the tallest luxury residential towers in Mumbai, the Avaan Towers by Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) is a 306-meter twin-tower skyscraper, located in Tardeo. This tower promises to redefine ultra-luxury living in one of the city’s most coveted neighbourhoods.

Designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, Avaan Towers will offer panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, Queen’s Necklace, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and Mumbai’s bustling skyline. Even though, the final floor count will be confirmed upon completion, the towers will feature an 11-storey podium dedicated to parking and amenities.

Sugee Empire Tower

Sugee Empire Tower is a 66-story residential skyscraper under construction in the Grant Road area of South Mumbai. Developed by the Sugee and Sheetal Group, the Tower offers luxury residences and is designed by architect Talati & Partners. Located on a 2-acre plot on Lamington Road in South Mumbai, the Tower is near significant city landmarks like the Queen's Necklace, Wilson College, and Crawford Market. It is a single, signature tower planned to have a height of over 310 meters.

Spira Tower

Spira Tower, popularly known as the Supernova Spira, is a mixed-use skyscraper located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Developed by Supertech Ltd, the tower stands at 300 meters (984 feet) with 80 floors and was the tallest building in Delhi-NCR in 2022. The Sipra Tower includes luxury hotels, retail spaces, offices, and serviced residences, as well as amenities like a helipad and observatory deck.

The tower comprises luxury hotels, premium and luxury retail spaces, offices, and serviced residences. The Tower is noted for its architectural ambition and is set to be an iconic landmark defining the Delhi-NCR skyline. Moreover, the tower features an observatory deck offering panoramic views.

Candeur Skyline Towers

Candeur Skyline is an ultra-luxury residential tower by Candeur Constructions in Puppalaguda, Hyderabad. The project is notable for featuring what will be the tallest residential towers in South India. Located in Puppalaguda, close to Hyderabad's Financial District, this tower, after its completion, will be the tallest residential complex in South India. This tower will feature 292 ultra-luxurious apartments, with one or two units per floor, available in 3 BHK and 4 BHK configurations.