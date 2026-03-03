'Situation is normal, not much tension': Indians evacuated from Dubai describe ground situationt

New Delhi:

As airspace over the United Arab Emirates partially reopened on Tuesday amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Indian nationals arriving in New Delhi described panic, uncertainty and the financial strain caused by widespread flight cancellations. Although some affirmed that the ground situation was not that tense and that authorities, including India's, were effectively working to evacuate people.

Air India received passengers and crew arriving from Dubai at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The flight marked the first international arrival by an Indian carrier into the capital on Tuesday, carrying 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members, the airline said.

One passenger from Noida said their return journey, originally scheduled for February 28, was disrupted when flights were cancelled. She said they had travelled as tourists and were forced to extend their stay at their own expense.

She also expressed hope that authorities in Dubai might consider supporting stranded Indians with accommodation costs and urged the swift evacuation of other tourists. He also thanked the Indian government and Air India for facilitating their return.

Another traveller described the overall situation in Dubai as largely normal but acknowledged that cancelled flights had caused financial hardship, as accommodation in the city is expensive. The passenger said Air India provided clear guidance and that local authorities were offering assistance where possible.

A third passenger said security arrangements in Dubai were strong. Although alarm sirens had caused concern, there were no direct incidents in their vicinity.

In a post on X, Air India said it was pleased to welcome passengers and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D, noting that it was the first Indian carrier to land in New Delhi that day amid the regional crisis.

Dubai Airports confirmed that limited operations resumed on the evening of March 2 at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, with only a small number of flights permitted. As services gradually resume, some normalcy is returning, offering relief to thousands of Indians waiting to travel home. Authorities, however, have advised passengers to remain cautious and monitor official updates.

Meanwhile, an Indian national returning from Muscat in Oman said the atmosphere there remained calm and harmonious. He noted that flights had been suspended for about 24 hours, affecting carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, Salam Air and Oman Air, but operations resumed within the past day, allowing him to return without incident. He added that local authorities were supportive and that no explosions had occurred in Oman.

Another returnee from Muscat, Mohammad Idris, said conditions there were stable and comparable to daily life in Delhi, adding that no official advisory had been issued and that the overall situation remained normal.

The disruption followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, after which Iran launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting several US bases in Arab countries across the region, triggering widespread flight cancellations and airspace closures.