Sitaram Yechury is stable, showing positive response to treatment, CPIM gives his health update

Image Source : PTI Sitaram Yechury had recently undergone cataract surgery.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS for a severe lung infection, is stable and showing a positive response to treatment, the party said in a statement on Friday.

“Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been under treatment in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He is being treated for a severe lung infection,” the CPI(M) said.

The party added that there is a positive response to the treatment and that comrade Sitaram’s condition is stable.

It should be noted that Yechury, 72, was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. However, the exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital.

On Thursday, it was reported that Sitaram Yechury was shifted to the ventilator at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital after his health deteriorated. The family sources said he continued to be under treatment at AIIMS, where he was admitted for treatment of a lung infection.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition. Yechury had recently undergone cataract surgery.